Reporter's Diary: Vikravandi bypoll| One party’s colossal fear is another’s dice

CHENNAI: A political party boycotting the bypolls is nothing new to the Dravidian heartland, but what’s new in the current scenario is the entry of PMK into the Vikravandi bypoll and boycott of the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party.

Apart from the fear of losing the bypoll and getting the name of ‘Pathu Tholvi Edappadi’, the Leader of Opposition had not only played it safe but according to party insiders, had spared the expenses of party workers which will easily run at least to Rs 20 crore.

“According to rough estimates from poll pundits, a party needs at least Rs 30 crore to win an Assembly election. To ensure others don’t lose the deposit, an additional Rs 20 crore is required. Our leader has saved us from the expense. The DMK has a battery of State ministers along with the resourceful DMK leader Jagathratchakan. This is another reason for us to stay away from bypolls,” opined an informed AIADMK senior.

Interestingly, both the AIADMK and PMK had parroted in the past that the bypolls were not held in a free and fair manner. This is the truth in letter and spirit, and it has been recorded, as case studies by the Election Commission of India.

In 2023, east Erode bypoll, the PMK reiterated its earlier stand of avoiding by polls stating that the bypolls are a waste of taxpayers’ money, where freebies and cash for votes rule the roost. However, in the Vanniyar-dominated Pennagaram or Vikravandi, the PMK is ready to contest the bypoll.

And in the case of AIADMK, it was willing to contest the Goundar-dominated Erode, thus exposing the periodical shifts of goal posts of both parties for the reasons best known to them.