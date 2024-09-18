Vijay's visit to Periyar Thidal signals Dravidian leanings

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Tuesday sent a clear message to his rivals-to-be and partners-to-be in the battlefield of electoral politics, that his political journey and ideological preferences would be on a Dravidian path, spearheaded by the ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy.

Amid the scorching heat of Tuesday afternoon, the Periyar Thidal, the official premises of Dravidar Kazhagam, was fired up with Vijay's surprise visit.

Vijay visited Thidal with his party general secretary N Anand and paid floral tributes to the Periyar statue to honour the leader on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary.

He also underscored his political alignment with the ideologies of Periyar and the ruling DMK, saying that Periyar inculcated awareness among the people of Tamil Nadu who were kept captive by caste, religious dominance and superstitions.

"Periyar inspired people to struggle with rationality. On the birth anniversary of the social reformer, rationalist, Socrates of the South, Thanthai Periyar, let's commit to travelling on his path, who emphasised women's rights, women's education, women's protection, equality, equal rights, social justice," Vijay said in a statement.

Vijay paying tributes to the late DK founder on his birth anniversary doesn't surprise many, especially the ruling BJP.

Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told DT Next that the actor-turned-politician has made it clear that he is not going to promote any alternative politics.

"There is nothing wrong in paying tributes to Periyar. But, he should have taken a balanced stance in politics by greeting the Lord Ganesh devotees, who are also members of his party and his fan club. Ganesh Chathurthi is not just a festival for the BJP. Even Vijay’s followers and fans also celebrate it. This unilateral approach of Vijay will make his followers lose confidence in him," Tamilisai told DT Next.

However, the ruling DMK appreciated Vijay's action. "His gesture of paying tributes to Periyar shows that politicians cannot do politics in Tamil Nadu without pronouncing his name. I would be happy if Vijay accepts Dravidian ideas," DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi told this correspondent.

Echoing DMK, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said the Congress party happily welcomed Vijay's actions.

"There is no wonder in his Periyar Thidal visit. We are happy that he is following the path of Periyar, who opposed fascism. He should run the party without getting caught up in sectarianism," he noted.

Commenting on Vijay's sudden visit to his office premises, Dravidar Kazhagam's vice-president poet Kali Poongundran said, "Thanthai Periyar is beyond politics and common for all. Not only Vijay, anyone including Kanchi Shankaracharya can visit Periyar Thidal and pay tributes to him."