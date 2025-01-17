Vijay’s TVK too boycotts Erode East by-election

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday announced its decision to boycott the upcoming Erode (East) by-election, scheduled to take place on February 5.

In a statement, TVK General Secretary N Anand elucidated that the party's president, Vijay, had unequivocally stated that TVK's primary objective is to contest and emerge victorious in the 2026 assembly polls.

“Vijay had made this assertion in his maiden statement after launching the party on February 2, 2024,” Anand said and emphasised that, in line with this strategy, TVK would refrain from participating in any elections, including local body polls, until the 2026 assembly elections.

Anand also alluded to the chequered history of by-elections in Tamil Nadu, where ruling governments have traditionally emerged victorious, often through undemocratic means.

He contended that this trend has undermined the democratic fabric of the state.

The TVK general secretary asserted that their party’s decision to boycott the Erode (East) by-election is a principled stance, aimed at upholding the tenets of democracy.

“We will not support any party in the upcoming Erode (East) by-election,” Anand said.

Notably, the principal opposition, AIADMK, its ally DMDK, and the BJP-led NDA have also announced their decision to boycott the by-election, citing the ruling DMK's mishandling of the electoral process.