Vijay's TVK may struggle to win even 4 to 5 seats: DMK's Elangovan

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Sunday took a sharp swipe at actor-turned-politician Vijay's electoral prospects, predicting that his party, TVK, might struggle to win even "four or five seats" in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
"Vijay may believe he is in a position to form the next government, but the ground reality suggests a very different outcome. TVK might struggle to win even four or five seats," Elangovan told PTI Videos.
He added that the newcomer's influence would be negligible in the face of the state's established political landscape.
Expressing confidence in the ruling DMK-led alliance, the veteran leader projected a landslide victory with over 160 seats in the 234-member Assembly.
He asserted that the party's performance over the last five years has benefited every household, and that the people of Tamil Nadu want the current government to continue.
The former MP also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, describing it as an "anti-democratic" and "anti-law" party.
He alleged that the BJP does not respect the law and has exerted undue influence over the Election Commission, which he claimed has "failed to remain neutral."
Elangovan further remarked that the opposition was operating under the BJP's control, while the DMK remained confident of securing an absolute majority on its own.
Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.
The state witnessed an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay.