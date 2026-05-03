Vijay's TVK may struggle to win even 4 to 5 seats: DMK's Elangovan

"Vijay may believe he is in a position to form the next government, but the ground reality suggests a very different outcome. TVK might struggle to win even four or five seats," Elangovan told PTI Videos.

He added that the newcomer's influence would be negligible in the face of the state's established political landscape.

Expressing confidence in the ruling DMK-led alliance, the veteran leader projected a landslide victory with over 160 seats in the 234-member Assembly.