Vijay's TVK gets police NOC for party's first state conference

CHENNAI: The Villupuram police on Wednesday issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state conference. It is scheduled to be held on October 27 in V Salai village near Vikravandi.

The Villupuram district police had granted their nod for the event but placed 33 conditions.

Earlier, TVK general secretary N Anand had submitted a representation seeking police permission and protection for the conference.

The party's state conference was earlier scheduled to be held on September 23. Although the police had given their consent but with certain conditions, the event was deferred as there was little time left for preparations at the venue. The release of Vijay's 'GOAT' too had clashed with the timeline.

Earlier, this month, the TVK was officially registered as a political party by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Vijay had unveiled his party flag, the logo, and the flag anthem in August. The party was launched in February.

Vijay has said that he would announce the party's ideological leaders, ideological moorings and policy-based action plans at the October 27 conference.

