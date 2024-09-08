Vijay's TVK gets ECI nod for registration as political party

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its nod to top actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's registration as a political party. Party sources had disclosed the news to DT Next on Saturday.

The ECI's 'approval' comes ahead of the newly-formed party's first-ever state conference.

Sharing the news, TVK founder-president Vijay took to his X handle on Sunday and wrote: "On February 2, we had applied to the Election Commission of India to register the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party. After legal consideration, the ECI has now registered our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and allowed us to participate as a registered party in electoral politics. I am proud to share this with you...We will break the barriers and come as a main political party for the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said in a statement, underscoring that equality is the basic principle of his new party.

He also added that " the first door has opened for us, which heralds all round success."

The actor also appealed to party cadres to wait for the official announcement regarding its first-ever state conference. It is scheduled to take place in V Salai village near Vikravandi of Villupuram district, on September 23.

Last month, Vijay unveiled the party flag and the party anthem.

On February 2 this year, a team led by TVK general secretary N Anand had approached the ECI for formal registration of the party.

In May, the party published public notices and invited stakeholders to express objections if any regarding the party's registration. In June, stakeholders including political parties such as Velmurugan's Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi had submitted their objections over the party's name and abbreviation to the ECI.

Following Vijay's announcement on Sunday, TVK party cadre and fans were seen distributing sweets and bursting crackers across the state.

Earlier today, the Villupuram district police issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the party conference.

The TVK had submitted its responses to the queries raised by the Villupuram district police following requests for permission and police protection at the party's state conference.

"Formally, the TVK has submitted a representation at the SP office today. Accordingly, the officials visited the venue and it is hoped they will provide necessary police protection on the day of the conference," the source told DT Next.

Vijay has instructed party functionaries to make the state conference a grand success, the source said, adding that "it will be a show of strength where lakhs of cadres along with their families and supporters will gather ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections."

(With PTI inputs)