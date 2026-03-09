Vijay's TVK combo kit listed on Amazon; other party merchandise also available for sale

Meanwhile, Vijay has been summoned again by the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case, after the agency rejected his request to postpone questioning.

At a Women’s Day celebration organised by TVK, Vijay also announced several welfare promises for women if the party comes to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. These include Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women who are heads of their families, free LPG cylinders, and marriage assistance with gold.