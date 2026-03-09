Vijay's TVK combo kit listed on Amazon; other party merchandise also available for sale

CHENNAI: A combo merchandise kit linked to Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has gone viral online after it was listed for sale on Amazon.
The kit, priced at Rs 699, includes items such as a TVK flag, whistle key chain, ribbon badge, Vijay sticker, T-shirt, and wristband.
Several other TVK-themed merchandise items are also available on the platform, including stickers for laptops and bike helmets, customised whistles, mufflers in party colours, wristbands, badges, and TVK flags designed for car dashboards.
Meanwhile, Vijay has been summoned again by the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case, after the agency rejected his request to postpone questioning.
At a Women’s Day celebration organised by TVK, Vijay also announced several welfare promises for women if the party comes to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. These include Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women who are heads of their families, free LPG cylinders, and marriage assistance with gold.
Also, according to political speculation, actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is attempting to bring TVK into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.