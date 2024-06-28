Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to honour top students in Thiruvanmiyur today

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to honour students who excelled in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations across 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu with certificates and incentives.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin shortly and will be held at the Ramachandra Convention Center in Thiruvanmiyur.

It is reported that, heavy police security has been arranged at the venue.

Actor Vijay will also meet 3,500 attendees who have come with the students.

To avoid traffic congestion and to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, Vijay arrived at the venue in advance, stated reports from Maalaimalar.

Speaking to reporters, Bussy Anand, General Secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, stated that all arrangements for the student appreciation ceremony have been made.

‘Following Vijay's speech, over 800 students will be honored.’

Students from various parts of Tamil Nadu have come to attend the event, and arrangements for lunch also have been made, he added.