Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to hold first party conference in Tiruchy: Report

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has planned to hold its first party conference in Tiruchy, as per a Thanthi TV report.

A petition has been submitted to the Railway Divisional Manager for holding the party conference at G Corner ground in Tiruchy.

However, since the petition did not carry a date for the conference, the Railway Department has advised to submit another letter specifying the date.

Additionally, work is being carried out to measure the total area of the G Corner ground ahead of the conference, the Thanthi TV report added.