Begin typing your search...

Vijay's party will not eat into AIADMK votes: Sellur Raju

After the announcement of the name of Vijay's party, leaders of various political parties are expressing their opinion

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Feb 2024 5:47 AM GMT
Vijays party will not eat into AIADMK votes: Sellur Raju
X

Former minister and AIADMK leader Sellur Raju; Actor turned Politician Vijay

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK leader Sellur Raju has said actor Vijay newly formed party will not eat into their party's votes.

Actor Vijay formed a political party named "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam" on Friday (February 2). He has registered his party's name with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After the announcement of the name of Vijay's party, leaders of various political parties are expressing their opinion.

"Actor Vijay's political entry will not affect AIADMK's vote bank, there are more people who have already entered politics from cinema. Vijay's fate in politics will be decided by the people. Vijay shouldn't become like Kamal Haasan, who claimed he will reform the country, but ended up depending on another party (DMK) for an MP ticket," said Raju.

Raju's statement comes a day after his party's spokesperson Kovai Sathyan charged actor Vijay of launching a political party at the behest of BJP.

Sellur RajuTamizhaga Vetri KazhagamActor VijayKamal Haasan
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X