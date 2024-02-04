Vijay's party will not eat into AIADMK votes: Sellur Raju

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK leader Sellur Raju has said actor Vijay newly formed party will not eat into their party's votes.

Actor Vijay formed a political party named "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam" on Friday (February 2). He has registered his party's name with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After the announcement of the name of Vijay's party, leaders of various political parties are expressing their opinion.

"Actor Vijay's political entry will not affect AIADMK's vote bank, there are more people who have already entered politics from cinema. Vijay's fate in politics will be decided by the people. Vijay shouldn't become like Kamal Haasan, who claimed he will reform the country, but ended up depending on another party (DMK) for an MP ticket," said Raju.

Raju's statement comes a day after his party's spokesperson Kovai Sathyan charged actor Vijay of launching a political party at the behest of BJP.