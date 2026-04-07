Vijay’s online outreach more than enough: TVK

TIRUCHY: Even if TVK president campaigns online, the people would certainly support him as they are fed up with the DMK government and ready to opt for the alternate government, which is possibly only by TVK, said party coordinator and former AIADMK minister Ku Pa Krishnan here on Monday.
Krishnan said the party president is set to visit Tiruchy again and would campaign for him in Tiruchy East constituency. “Even if he campaigns online, the people would support him as they have much affection towards him, and the people are ready to vote for him,” he said.
Meanwhile, Krishnan said that the Income Tax officials failed to send a mandatory notice before searching his kin’s house.