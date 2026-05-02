Vijay’s manager tried to bargain with me for Kaththi release: Velmurugan

CHENNAI: T Velmurugan, founder of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, has claimed that actor-politician Vijay’s manager had tried to bargain with him during the controversy surrounding the release of the film Kaththi.
“When I opposed the Kaththi movie, Vijay’s manager tried to bargain with me,” said Velmurugan, while speaking at a meeting. “He promised a large sum as a donation, as well as a vehicle for all my party members.” He further claimed that he has never accepted a donation, commission, or bribe in any form, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Vijay’s 2014 release Kaththi was produced by Lyca Productions. The production house faced allegations of being linked to former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The film’s release faced heavy opposition.
Kaththi starred Vijay in dual roles alongside Samantha. In the film, Kathiresan, who escapes from prison, accidentally meets his lookalike, Jeeva, who gets shot by criminals. Kathiresan masquerades as Jeeva in order to save himself, but it turns him into a crusader.
The film was remade in Telugu as Khaidi No 150. Directed by VV Vinayak, this remake featured Chiranjeevi in a dual role alongside Kajal Aggarwal.