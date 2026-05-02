Vijay’s manager tried to bargain with me for Kaththi release: Velmurugan

“When I opposed the Kaththi movie, Vijay’s manager tried to bargain with me,” said Velmurugan, while speaking at a meeting. “He promised a large sum as a donation, as well as a vehicle for all my party members.” He further claimed that he has never accepted a donation, commission, or bribe in any form, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Vijay’s 2014 release Kaththi was produced by Lyca Productions. The production house faced allegations of being linked to former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The film’s release faced heavy opposition.