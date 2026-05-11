Vijay’s first line: The 9 faces shaping Tamil Nadu’s new power structure

The veteran who brings administrative memory KA Sengottaiyan

Among the senior-most political faces in TVK today is KA Sengottaiyan, the 77-year-old political veteran whose entry gave Vijay an immediate administrative heft and credibility, and influence in western Tamil Nadu.

A 10-time MLA and one of the oldest surviving leaders from the MGR era, Sengottaiyan had been with the AIADMK from its inception in 1972. Over five decades, he evolved into one of the party's strongest regional power centres, repeatedly winning from Gobichettipalayam and holding portfolios including Transport and School Education.

Within AIADMK circles, Sengottaiyan was long regarded as one of Jayalalithaa's trusted organisers during election campaigns. Following her death, he was briefly viewed as a possible consensus Chief Ministerial candidate during the OPS-EPS power struggle in 2017.

However, his relationship with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami deteriorated steadily. Sengottaiyan openly argued for reunifying expelled factions led by O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala, eventually leading to his removal from the party in 2025.

Though political speculation strongly linked him with the DMK at the time, Sengottaiyan instead chose Vijay's TVK. Contesting again from Gobi, he won comfortably with 82,612 votes, pushing the AIADMK to third place in the constituency.

For Vijay, Sengottaiyan offers something few in TVK possess: institutional memory of governance and a direct link to the MGR-Jayalalithaa political tradition.

From fan-club organiser to political gatekeeper N Anand

Few individuals have travelled with Vijay as closely as N Anand, popularly known as "Bussy" Anand.

The 61-year-old leader from Karaikal in Puducherry first entered electoral politics in 2006 when he won the Bussy Assembly constituency on a Puducherry Munnetra Congress ticket. Yet, Anand's larger political identity was shaped through Vijay's fan network.

Beginning as an office-bearer in Vijay's Puducherry fan club, Anand gradually rose to become one of the most trusted organisational faces around the actor. His proximity first developed through filmmaker SA Chandrasekar and later deepened directly with Vijay.

Over the years, Anand served in several positions, including all India office-bearer of Vijay's fan network and general secretary of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

Soon after TVK was launched, Anand shifted his residence and electoral registration to Tamil Nadu, announcing his transition from fan-club organiser to full-time political functionary.

Inside TVK, Anand is widely regarded as the bridge between Vijay and the cadre network. Most organisational instructions and communication channels within the party are believed to move through him.

His victory from Chennai's T Nagar constituency, with a margin of 13,027 votes, reinforced his position as arguably the second-most powerful leader in TVK after Vijay himself.