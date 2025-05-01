Vijay’s first caravan 'darshan' after party launch leaves Madurai fans, cadre happy despite scorching sun

MADURAI: On his way to Kodaikanal for the shoot of his upcoming movie ‘Jana Nayagan,’ Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president actor Vijay shied away from being the real ‘jana nayagan,’ moving off with a wave at the thronging fans and party cadre from the safe confines of his caravan, pretty obviously threatened by a raucous welcome he received in a similar van-top visit in Coimbatore.

The fear on the part of the actor was apparent with a bouncer beaming out of the open top caravan, in an apparent bid to save the ‘jana nayagan’ from the antics of the janas and fans he avowedly wishes to serve. A bouncer guarding Vijay was better prepared this time, following the faux pas of the Coimbatore visit, and defeated an attempt by a few crazy fans who tried to climb onto the vehicle.

It was more like a melee at the Madurai airport as a large number of fans and the party cadre thronged at the airport entrance to see the actor turned politician on his first open visit after plunging into politics.

The TVK president, just like his previous visit to Coimbatore, skipped the option of travelling with co-passengers, voters he might have liked to engage with, and chose to use a charter flight from Chennai again to reach Madurai airport around 3.30 pm.

Fans and TVK cadre had the energy to withstand the torturous summer heat for a few kilometres up to Perungudi junction to witness a fleeting moment of waving from their favourite actor.

Though the moment would have been brief, fans had all the time to throw flower petals at their matinee idols, while some of the party cadre threw shawls with TVK colour at him.

Watch | Vijay's Madurai pit stop turns into roadshow; TVK cadres and fans give grand welcome

Once again, the caravan’s front portion was partially damaged by the extreme 'love' showered by his fans and party men. Despite barricading, the crowd went beyond control, and the police resorted to a mild lathi-charge. And even as Vijay shot off in his all comfy caravan to Kodaikanal for the movie shoot, fans left in the frying heat, happy over a glimpse of their favourite star.