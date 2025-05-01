Watch | Vijay's Madurai pit stop turns into roadshow; TVK cadres and fans give grand welcome

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's pit stop in Madurai on Thursday turned into an impromptu roadshow with TVK cadre and fans giving him a rousing welcome. He was en route to the shooting of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan in Kodaikanal.

According to Daily Thanthi, large crowds of TVK members and fans had gathered near the Madurai airport since morning, in hopes of catching a glimpse of the star. This led to significant traffic congestion in the area.

Earlier at the Chennai airport, Vijay had addressed the media for the first time since starting his party, where he requested his fans and cadres not to follow his vehicle. "I am going to Kodaikanal today for the shooting of the film Jana Nayagan. I will meet you on behalf of our party when I come to Madurai on another occasion. Please do not follow my vehicle and indulge in reckless driving, especially without helmets. It causes me concern,” Vijay had said.

However, despite his emotional plea for restraint, some overenthusiastic supporters in Madurai celebrated by throwing milk packets on police personnel. One of the cops, in response, then flung the milk packets back at the person who did it.

Some fans even climbed trees and vehicles to catch a glimpse of Vijay. The actor-politician acknowledged the crowd by waving from his vehicle before proceeding to his destination.

This was reportedly Vijay's first visit to Madurai in 14 years

It is to be recalled that during Vijay's recent visit to Coimbatore, some supporters had dangerously chased his convoy on two-wheelers without helmets and breached security barriers. attempted to jump down from a tree while another tried to climb onto Vijay's vehicle. Another person even jumped down from a tree onto his vehicle.