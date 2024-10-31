Vijay’s fascism remark not wrong, says AIADMK's D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar came out in support of actor-turned-politician Vijay, who has been facing criticism for his comments on fascism and payasam.

He stated there was nothing wrong with the Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam leader’s remarks, as the state government’s approach mirrors that of the BJP government at the centre.

The DMK government’s actions are similar to those of the central government, such as invoking the Goondas Act against farmers, foisting false cases on opposition party leaders, and jailing journalists. The state’s actions demonstrate it follows fascism. So, what he said is not incorrect, Jayakumar said, responding to a question about Vijay’s comment “If they (BJP) are fascism, are you (the DMK) payasam?” at TVK’s conference in Vikravandi.