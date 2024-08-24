Vijay’s entry no cause for panic: TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: There is no need to panic about actor Vijay’s TVK as Tamil Nadu politics has witnessed several such parties in the past, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said, DMK is afraid of the BJP and so they started to maintain close proximity with the Union government. “DMK leadership may sacrifice anything for power,” he said.

Stating that sexual harassment cases are increasing in Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran claimed that it was due to the wide availability of ganja and the government has failed to curb the menace. “The government should come forward to control availability of drugs and ganja for good to save future generations,” he said. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran said that the AIADMK cadre would soon realise the selfish behaviour of their general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and would soon revolt against him. “If the cadre are not awakened, AIADMK will become a party of the past after 2026 Assembly polls,” he said.

Dhinakaran claimed that the NDA would form a strong alliance during the 2026 Assembly election and form a government.

In the meantime, slamming actor Vijay for floating a party, Dhinakaran said there is nothing to panic about Vijay’s TVK as Tamil Nadu has witnessed several such political parties in the past floated by actors.