Vijay’s astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel appointed OSD (political) to Chief Minister

According to an official order issued by the Tamil Nadu government, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister.

The appointment order was issued by the Principal Secretary to Government on Tuesday. He will serve as the political aide to Chief Minister Vijay.

He is mainly known as an astrologer closely associated with Vijay, who was later appointed as one of spokespersons of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).