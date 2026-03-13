Vijayaram sworn in State info panel chief at Lok Bhavan

CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday administered the oath of office to A Vijayaram, who was appointed as State Information Commissioner in the Tamil Nadu Information Commission under the provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.
The appointment was made by the Governor under Section 15 (3) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, according to an official release.
Vijayaram took the oath of office before the Governor at Lok Bhavan here, formally assuming charge as State Information Commissioner.
Officials present at the ceremony included Md Shakeel Akhter, State Chief Information Commissioner; C Samayamoorthy, Principal Secretary, Human Resources Management Department; and R Kirlosh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Governor.
Other State Information Commissioners and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Information Commission.