Vijayakanth's health condition is stable, claims DMDK

CHENNAI: Dismissing the certain media reports, which had claimed that Vijayakanth was on ventilator support, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Monday reiterated that its president and general secretary Vijayakanth is likely to return home in a day or two and requested the cadres not to believe in any rumours about his health.



"DMDK president Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital for a routine check-up on November 18. He is likely to return home in a day or two. No one should believe the false news on television channels that he is being given artificial respiration. This is absolutely false news. We request you to not to believe in any rumours and not to spread anymore, " said a press communique from party headquarters.

However, according to hospital sources, Vijayakanth was suffering from cough and throat pain.

Meanwhile, state minister for Health and Family Welfare department M Subramanian said the health condition of Vijayakanth is stable.

"I spoke with the hospital management where VIjayakanth is admitted. They informed me that though he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), his health condition was stable. Since he had undergone kidney transplantation, the same doctor who treated him earlier, is taking care of him at the hospital, " Subramanian told reporters here.

Vijayakanth, who is known for his fiery speeches, faced a setback to his health in 2016, leading to a reduction in his public appearances.