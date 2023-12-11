Vijayakanth to chair DMDK's general council meet on Dec 14

CHENNAI: DMDK president and general secretary 'Captain' Vijayakanth to chair the party's general council meeting on December 14.

"The general council meeting of the party is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 14 at 8.45 am at GPN palace wedding hall in Thiruverkadu, Chennai. It will be chaired by party supremo Captain Vijayakanth. Premalatha Vijayakanth, treasurer of the party will discuss about the future plans of the party with other functionaries, members in the meeting and deliver a keynote address, " a statement from DMDK read.

This announcement comes after Vijayakanth was discharged home from a private hospital on Monday.

"Vijayakanth, who had been undergoing treatment at MIOT hospital, has recovered completely and returned home, " read the official statement from a private hospital.

The 71-year-old politician was admitted to a private hospital on November 18 due to ill health.

Later on November 30, the hospital statement informed that the former MLA was kept with pulmonary support after showing a mild deterioration during the treatment.

Vijayakanth's health has been a concern since 2016 and he has not been part of political activities since then. Earlier, during the treatment, his fans and well wishers prayed for his speedy recovery.