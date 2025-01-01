Vijayakanth, Mathiventhan, Thol Thirumavalavan win NGO awards

CHENNAI: State Minister M Mathiventhan, Late actor Vijayakanth, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan were honoured during an award function organised by a non-governmental organisation Indian Media Works on Wednesday.

During the awards ceremony, Indian Media Works MD John Amalan and ‘Amaran’ film director Rajkumar Periyasamy presented Rs 1,00,000 to the families of Indian soldiers who suffered physically while in service.

State Minister Mathiventhan was conferred with an honour titled ‘Dynamic leader of Tamil Nadu Politics’.

Late actor Vijayakanth was posthumously presented with the award titled "Greatest of all Time in Indian Cinema," and his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth received the award.

The 'Puratchi Kalaignar Captain Vijayakanth Award' went to actor and choreographer Raghava Lawrence.

VCK president and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan received the ‘Icon of Social Liberation’ award and Monishwaran of VCK was bestowed with the ‘Political Confidence of Youth’ award.