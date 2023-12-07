Vijayakanth is all set to be discharged from hospital anytime

CHENNAI: DMDK president and general secretary, Captain Vijayakanth is all set to discharge from hospital anytime from now.



Sources with DMDK said he will be discharged in a few days.

The 71-year-old politician was admitted to a private hospital here on November 18 due to ill health.

After showing a mild deterioration during the treatment, the former MLA was kept with pulmonary support in the hospital.

However, in her two video messages, Premalatha, treasure of DMDK and wife of Vijayakanth assured the cadres and public that Vijayakanth is in good health and will be returning home soon.

Further, Premalatha urged people not to spread or believe in rumours regarding his health and released a couple of photos, a selfie of her, Vijayakanth and their younger son Shanmuga Pandian to show the actor and politician is recovering well.