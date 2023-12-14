Vijayakanth chairs DMDK's 18th general council meeting

CHENNAI: DMDK founder and general secretary 'Captain' Vijayakanth on Thursday chaired the party's 18th general council meeting.

The general council of DMDK adopted a resolution to give complete authority to its president, Vijayakanth to form an alliance and draw the strategies for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Over all, 18 resolutions were passed in the general council meeting held at the private hall in Thiruvekkadu, Chennai.

Further, the council adopted a resolution urging the state government to give Rs 15,000 as an interim relief to the people who were affected by cyclone Michaung and Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.

It also urged the ruling DMK government to establish a 'Natural Disaster People's Protection Insurance Scheme' to protect the marginalized people.

Meanwhile, the DMDK general council condemned a few media houses for airing fake news about Vijayakanth's health condition.

Notably, this is the first public appearance of Vijayakanth after his week-long treatment at a private hospital.