Vijayabaskar knows all tricks, will win electoral battle: Sengottaiyan

Addressing a public welfare assistance distribution event here in Pudukkottai district, Sengottaiyan pointed to Vijayabaskar, who was seated on the dais, and said, "There is no need to elaborate on his capabilities as the former minister continues to work actively for the people".

"There is no need to tell anyone about your Dr Vijayabaskar; he knows all the tricks," Sengottaiyan said. "That is why he has brought us all together under the spotlight to stand in the field. He will not merely stand in the field, but he will also secure victory and stand firmly behind our Thalapathi," he added.

Vijayabaskar, who previously served as the state's health minister, represented AIADMK and won from the Viralimalai constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

A by-election is due for the constituency in Tamil Nadu after he vacated the seat on June 16. He defected to the TVK. The Election Commission has not yet issued a notification or scheduled a date for the by-poll.

Speaking at the function, which saw welfare assistance distributed to 1,354 beneficiaries, the Revenue Minister also touched upon government initiatives.

Responding to remarks made by the Pudukkottai District Collector highlighting a rising prevalence of cancer in the district, Sengottaiyan said the government was initiating multiple measures through the health department to combat the disease and safeguard public health.

On the land administration front, the minister announced a target to issue 20 to 25 lakh land pattas (deeds) across the state by December next year.

To overcome the shortage of personnel in the department, he noted that 1,500 surveyors have been appointed. Following a two-month training program, a comprehensive land survey will be conducted, and the state aims to digitise all land records within two years, enabling citizens to access property details online from anywhere, he said.