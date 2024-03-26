Begin typing your search...

Vijay wishes students appearing for Class 10 exams in TN, Puducherry

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 March 2024 3:03 AM GMT
Vijay wishes students appearing for Class 10 exams in TN, Puducherry
CHENNAI: Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay has wished students of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all the very best for their board exams on Tuesday.

In his statement, the actor-turned-politician said, "My heartiest wishes to all my brothers and sisters who are going to write the 10th class public exams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to get good marks and win."

The board examination for Class 10 for the academic year 2023-24 is all set to begin on today (March 26, Tuesday), with 9.10 lakh students registered for the exam in the State. The exam is set to go on till April 8.

