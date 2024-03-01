Vijay wishes students appearing for board exams in TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI: Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay has wished students of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all the very best for their board exams on Friday.

In his statement, the actor-turned-politician said, "May the students do well in their exams and shine in fields of their choice."

Public exam for class 12 students begun on Friday and class 10 students will face boards from March 26.