Vijay wishes PM Modi on his 74th birthday

CHENNAI: Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Vijay extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

In his post on X, Vijay wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray for his good health, happiness, and a long life."

As Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, celebrates his 74th birthday today, political leaders, state Chief Ministers, Governors, Central Ministers, MPs, celebrities, and athletes from across the country have extended their wishes.