Vijay will soon announce the date of the public meeting, says TVK's general secy Anand

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would soon announce about its first public meeting venue and date.

Speaking to the reporters in Madurai on Sunday, the TVK general secretary N Anand said that the work of selecting the venue for the meeting is going on actively and once the right venue is selected, the information about the conference will be announced officially by the TVK president Vijay.

In response to the question of the reporters that if TVK is promoting alternative politics to the Dravidian parties and what kind of alternative politics would it be, Anand said that the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMK) had been active in people's welfare work for the past 30 years, and similarly, its political version TVK will continue to pay attention to the people's welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the speculations, the TVK general secretary said Vijay will decide on forming an alliance with Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in 2026 Assembly elections.

"Assembly elections are two years away. Don't be in a hurry. We are working for the people's welfare now. Our leader Vijay will decide about forming an alliance with Seeman's NTK at the right time," he told reporters at Pudukkottai, after unveiling the new party office of TVK.

Later on the day, Vijay congratulated Narendra Modi for being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.