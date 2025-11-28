Vijay will replicate MGR's magic, Sengottaiyan vows full support

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) administrative committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on Friday declared that he would work tirelessly and unwaveringly to install party president and actor Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Speaking to reporters at his Alwarpet residence, the veteran leader said the people were yearning for a new political force to take charge of the State. Drawing a parallel with late AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, he said Vijay was walking the same inspirational and victorious path. "When MGR founded AIADMK, critics said it would fade away in 100 days. But he remained unbeatable until his last breath. Our leader Vijay is following that very legacy, even his campaign vehicle carries the images of MGR and Arignar Anna. His journey will succeed, " he declared.

"The public wants a new movement to come to power. Our leader, Vijay, has been travelling extensively and undertaking several initiatives to meet this expectation. The 2026 Assembly election will be a turning point, powered by people's strength. I will strive relentlessly to ensure TVK forms the government," he asserted.

When asked whether more AIADMK functionaries would join TVK following his entry, Sengottaiyan replied, "If I disclose that now, it will create unnecessary problems."

Reiterating his commitment, Sengottaiyan said, "You all know how I have worked in every position I have held. I will stand firm and work for a change of government, ensuring that Tamil Nadu marches forward under Vijay's leadership."