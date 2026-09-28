Vijay went into 72-day Panaiyur lockdown after Karur: Edappadi K Palaniswami

He claimed the TVK chief hid himself in his Panaiyur residence for 72 days when other political parties were mourning and helping the victims' kin.

He questioned Vijay’s response to the tragedy and alleged that the TVK president did not visit the injured in hospitals or the homes of those who died. “Vijay left Karur soon after the incident and remained away from public view for an extended period. He did not visit those admitted to hospitals or the homes of the victims to offer condolences, unlike leaders of other political parties,” Palaniswami said.

He also criticised Vijay for inviting bereaved families to Chennai to meet him instead of visiting their homes to offer condolences.

Turning his attention to the Dharapuram by-election, Palaniswami alleged that TVK’s candidate had entered the party through “horse-trading” and urged voters to teach her a “befitting lesson” for betraying the people’s mandate.