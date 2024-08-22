Vijay to unveil TVK party flag, song today

CHENNAI: Take a step forward on his path to active politics, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday announced that he would introduce his party flag at his party headquarters in Panaiyur on Thursday.

Announcing the launch of the flag, which would be the main symbol of the party, Vijay said, “Our flag will become the symbol of our state. Along with the flag, we will also introduce our flag song… Our flag will flutter across the country and Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is certain."

According to a TVK member who is close to the party general secretary and Vijay’s close aide N Anand, Vijay would hoist the party flag on the 40-foot flagpole that has been erected in the headquarters.

"After hoisting the flag, he will distribute sweets to the functionaries. He will also unveil the party's flag song, which would have lyrics that reflect our principles," the person told DT Next.

Another State-level functionary said Vijay would also deliver a speech from the stage during the first political event of the party.

"He would explain symbolism behind the flag and its design. He would also speak about the flag song and the party's ideological preferences. We are expecting his commands for the upcoming first State conference, which is scheduled to be held in Vikravandi on September 22," the functionary said.

Speaking about the preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony, the TVK functionary said, "As this is the first party event after its launch in February, Thalapathy has directed us to ensure that the public is not disturbed in any manner.

"As a large number of fans and cadre are expected to gather to see Vijay, we have sought police protection. Our own persons would also be involved in security work," the functionary noted.

It may be noted that TVK is yet to get the nod from the Election Commission of India for the party's registration and abbreviation.