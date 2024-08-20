Vijay to unveil TVK party flag on Aug 22

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay is all set to unveil his party flag on August 22 at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) headquarters in Panaiyur here.

According to a TVK associate, close to party general secretary N Anand, Vijay would introduce a flag for his newborn party among the functionaries at an event in party headquarters on Thursday, August 22.

“Our party’s flag will be hoisted in the 30 ft long flagpole, located in our headquarters premises by our Thalapathy Vijay. We have invited around 300 functionaries from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka. We will also invite around 100 journalists for the event,” an associate told DT Next.

Multiple sources with the TVK confirmed that the actor had a rehearsal for the flag-hoisting ceremony on Monday at the headquarters.

“Preparations are underway for the flag hoisting ceremony, which will be our first political event.

On Monday, August 19, Vijay visited the headquarters in his BMW and reviewed the arrangements. At last, he even rehearsed hoisting the party flag twice,” sources said.

It may be noted that TVK’s first state conference will be held in Vikravandi on September 22.

Vijay thanks Premalatha

Meanwhile, Vijay on Monday visited the late DMDK president Vijayakant’s residence in Virugambakkam and paid tributes to his portrait. He also thanked DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant for giving approval to use the late Captain Vijayakant in his GOAT movie through Artificial Intelligence (AI).