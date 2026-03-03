Vijay to unveil TVK manifesto on Women’s Day; focus on women, workers and welfare

The announcement assumes significance as it comes amid reports that his wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce citing his alleged relationship with an actress, a development that has drawn public attention in recent days. The party, however, has remained focused on its electoral preparations.

According to functionaries, the manifesto has been framed with the working class at its core, with specific emphasis on farmers, fishermen and labourers. “The election manifesto of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will be released by Vijay on Women’s Day (March 8),” party workers said.