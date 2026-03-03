Vijay to unveil TVK manifesto on Women’s Day; focus on women, workers and welfare

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay will release the election manifesto of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on March 8, marking International Women’s Day, party sources said on Tuesday.
The announcement assumes significance as it comes amid reports that his wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce citing his alleged relationship with an actress, a development that has drawn public attention in recent days. The party, however, has remained focused on its electoral preparations.
According to functionaries, the manifesto has been framed with the working class at its core, with specific emphasis on farmers, fishermen and labourers. “The election manifesto of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will be released by Vijay on Women’s Day (March 8),” party workers said.
They added that the document would reflect the expectations of women, children and working communities. A committee headed by propaganda general secretary K G Arunraj conducted consultations across five zones in the State to gather public opinion. Inputs were also invited through an online platform, enabling citizens to directly share their suggestions.
The manifesto drafting committee, led by Arunraj, is currently in final deliberations.
Earlier, Vijay had articulated his vision of ensuring that every household in Tamil Nadu owns at least a motorcycle, has a permanent house and includes one member with stable income. He has also called for expansion of employment opportunities, reforms in education to improve youth employability, strengthening of government hospitals, industrial growth and prioritisation of flood mitigation measures.
Party leaders maintain that the forthcoming manifesto will present a structured roadmap centred on welfare, employment and social security, as TVK prepares to position itself as an alternative political force in the State.