Vijay to tour Tamil Nadu ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

CHENNAI: Gearing up for the 2026 Assembly elections which his party is planning to contest - and win - actor-politician Vijay is planning to go on a tour across Tamil Nadu to meet people, said a senior functionary of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Speaking to the party functionaries in Karur on Friday, TVK general secretary Bussy N Anand said that party leader Vijay would go on a tour across Tamil Nadu soon, where he would meet the functionaries in every district to encourage them to actively participate in the 2026 State Assembly election work.

It is not new to Tamil Nadu for political leaders to tour the State and meet people.

In 2016, DMK president MK Stalin went on a five-month-long State-wide tour 'Namaku Naame'.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief K Annamalai went on a six-month-long padyatra in July 2023, which concluded in February with PM Narendra Modi's address in Palladam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, embarked on a journey across India named 'Bharat Jodha Yatra'.

Also Read: TVK president Vijay set to hold party conference soon, venue yet to be finalised



