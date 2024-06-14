TVK president Vijay set to hold party conference soon, venue yet to be finalised

CHENNAI: Actor and politician Vijay has planned to hold the first conference meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in a grand way.

The number of newly joined members of TVK has reached nearly 1 crore, according to reports.

Party General Secretary Bussy Anand visited places like Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Coimbatore, Namakkal, and Pudukottai on the advice of party leader Vijay in the process of finalising a venue to hold the party conference meeting.

As it is the party's first conference meeting, Vijay plans to hold it as a very grand conference.

Party conferences and consultation meetings for party development work are being held all over Tamil Nadu, added reports.

Vijay will soon announce the date and venue of the first political conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The programme of awarding prizes to the students who scored centum in class 12 and 10 public examinations will be held in two phases on June 28th and 3rd in Chennai.

As the Lok Sabha Elections are over, the political journey of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is moving at a whirlwind pace, considering the Assembly elections to be held in 2026.