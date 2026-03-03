Vijay to release poll manifesto on Women's Day

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay will release the election manifesto of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on March 8, marking International Women's Day, party sources said on Tuesday.
According to functionaries, the manifesto has been framed with the working class at its core, with specific emphasis on farmers, fishermen and labourers. "The election manifesto of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will be released by Vijay on Women's Day (March 8)," party workers said.
They added that the document would reflect the expectations of women, children and working communities. A committee headed by the propaganda general secretary, KG Arunraj, conducted consultations across five zones in the State to gather public opinion. Inputs were also invited via an online platform, enabling citizens to share their suggestions directly.
The manifesto drafting committee, led by Arunraj, is currently in final deliberations.
Earlier, Vijay articulated his vision to ensure that every household in Tamil Nadu owns at least a motorcycle, has a permanent house, and includes one member with stable income. He has also called for expanding employment opportunities, reforms to improve youth employability, strengthening government hospitals, industrial growth, and prioritising flood mitigation measures.
Party leaders maintain that the forthcoming manifesto will present a structured roadmap centred on welfare, employment and social security.