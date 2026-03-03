Vijay to release poll manifesto on Women's Day

According to functionaries, the manifesto has been framed with the working class at its core, with specific emphasis on farmers, fishermen and labourers. "The election manifesto of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will be released by Vijay on Women's Day (March 8)," party workers said.

They added that the document would reflect the expectations of women, children and working communities. A committee headed by the propaganda general secretary, KG Arunraj, conducted consultations across five zones in the State to gather public opinion. Inputs were also invited via an online platform, enabling citizens to share their suggestions directly.