Vijay to offer prayers at Velankanni, Nagore ahead of counting day

The visit comes after his recent darshan at Tiruchendur and Shirdi. “Vijay will offer prayers at Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health, Velankanni and Nagore Andavar Dargah seeking the well-being of the people,” a party source said. The TVK president is expected to travel by road and spend time at both shrines.

Velankanni, one of the country’s prominent Christian pilgrimage centres, and Nagore Dargah, a revered Islamic shrine, hold significance for devotees across faiths. Party functionaries said the visits reflect Vijay’s outreach to diverse communities in the run-up to counting day.