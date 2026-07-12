Vijay to launch TVK government’s ration card rollout from Perambur in first official constituency visit as Chief Minister

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the TVK government’s much-awaited ration card distribution programme from Perambur on Monday, making his first official visit to the Assembly constituency he retained after assuming office and signalling the government’s decision to begin a key welfare initiative from the Chief Minister’s political home turf.
The Chief Minister will personally hand over the first 10 ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, formally commencing the State-wide distribution exercise that has been closely watched since the TVK government assumed office.
Vijay had won from both Perambur and Tiruchy East in the Assembly election before vacating the latter seat and retaining Perambur. While he had earlier travelled to Tiruchy to thank voters, Monday’s programme will be his maiden official engagement in Perambur as Chief Minister.
As part of the visit, Vijay will inaugurate the revamped Perambur MLA office dedicated mobile app for the constituency established on the premises to provide residents with access to government certificates and other citizen services. He is also scheduled to unveil a dedicated constituency mobile application aimed at improving public grievance redressal and service delivery.
The Chief Minister will later inspect the nearby Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus depot to review infrastructure and commuter facilities before interacting with local residents and participating in welfare programmes.
Perambur, one of Chennai’s largest working-class constituencies with a sizeable industrial and labour population, has figured prominently in the government’s development agenda. Party sources said the Chief Minister has directed officials to fast-track infrastructure and welfare projects in the constituency.
Meanwhile, the city police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements ahead of the visit. A convoy rehearsal was conducted around the MLA office on Sunday and adjoining roads to assess security deployment and traffic management, while officials completed preparations for the Chief Minister’s first official programme in the constituency after assuming office.