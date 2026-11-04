Vijay to honour school toppers in first education awards ceremony as CM

The first phase of the ‘Kalvi Virudhu Vazhangum’ ceremony will be held at the RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai at 2 pm. Students who secured the first three positions in the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations in the 2025-26 academic year will receive certificates and cash incentives from Vijay.

The programme will cover two constituencies in Ariyalur, nine in Cuddalore, five in Kallakurichi, eight in Tiruvannamalai and six in Villupuram. The party has invited the award-winning students and their parents to the event.

Attendees have been asked to report at the venue from 11 am for verification of documents. Lunch will be provided to the students and their parents.