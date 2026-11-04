Vijay to honour school toppers in first education awards ceremony as CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will honour meritorious students from 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts on Wednesday, in the first edition of the party’s annual education awards programme since he assumed office.
The first phase of the ‘Kalvi Virudhu Vazhangum’ ceremony will be held at the RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai at 2 pm. Students who secured the first three positions in the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations in the 2025-26 academic year will receive certificates and cash incentives from Vijay.
The programme will cover two constituencies in Ariyalur, nine in Cuddalore, five in Kallakurichi, eight in Tiruvannamalai and six in Villupuram. The party has invited the award-winning students and their parents to the event.
Attendees have been asked to report at the venue from 11 am for verification of documents. Lunch will be provided to the students and their parents.
The annual initiative, launched in 2023, has seen Vijay personally felicitate high-performing students in his capacity as TVK president. This year’s ceremony is significant as it will be the first time he presents the awards after becoming Chief Minister. The event, however, is being organised by the party and is not a government programme.