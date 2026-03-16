Sengottaiyan backs Vijay as CM face, leaves alliance call to TVK chief

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Sengottaiyan said discussions about alliances were natural in electoral politics but maintained that the decision would rest solely with the party leadership.



"Party functionaries may express their views, but the decision on alliances has to be taken only by the leader," he said, referring to the speculation about TVK's possible alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP at the national level and AIADMK in the State.



Highlighting Vijay's entry into politics, Sengottaiyan said the actor had given up a successful career in cinema to serve the people.