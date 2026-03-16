Sengottaiyan backs Vijay as CM face, leaves alliance call to TVK chief

CHENNAI: Amid speculation over a possible understanding with the NDA ahead of the Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administrative committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on Monday said party president Vijay would take the final call on alliances, while asserting that the actor-politician must become the Chief Minister after the results are declared on May 4.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Sengottaiyan said discussions about alliances were natural in electoral politics but maintained that the decision would rest solely with the party leadership.
"Party functionaries may express their views, but the decision on alliances has to be taken only by the leader," he said, referring to the speculation about TVK's possible alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP at the national level and AIADMK in the State.
Highlighting Vijay's entry into politics, Sengottaiyan said the actor had given up a successful career in cinema to serve the people.
"He was at the peak of the film industry but chose to step away from it to work for the public. People have accepted him and are extending support with the expectation that he should become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Sengottaiyan expressed confidence that the people's verdict would reflect that sentiment.
"It is the aspiration of everyone that Vijay should become the Chief Minister. The people will deliver their verdict when the election results are announced in May," he said.
Responding to questions on whether alliance talks were linked to projecting Vijay as Chief Minister, Sengottaiyan said the party's stand was clear.
"If we say he should become the Chief Minister, you will understand the rest," he remarked.