Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Thursday

Vijay is scheduled to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday to formally present letters of support from MLAs and seek an invitation to form the government.

Late on Tuesday, Vijay held consultations with senior leaders, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and veteran K A Sengottaiyan, at his Pattinapakkam residence to review arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony. Sengottaiyan has been tasked with overseeing the preparations.

Party sources indicated that a preliminary list of ministers is being firmed up, with key names including N Anand, K G Arunraj, K A Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar, Tamilan Parthiban, ECR P Saravanan, J Mohamed Farvas, R Vijaysaravanan, V Sathyabama, Rajmohan, JCD Prabhakar and V S Babu.