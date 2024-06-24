Vijay thanks well-wishers for birthday wishes in heartfelt note

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president, actor Vijay extended his gratitude to well-wishers who commemorated his birthday, in a heartfelt note released on Monday.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who wished me on my birthday," stated Vijay in his note.

The actor expressed his appreciation to those who conveyed their wishes through phone calls and social media platforms. He specifically acknowledged prominent figures including former Chief Minister of the State E Rangasamy, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and leader of the Opposition Party Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, and Former Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Among the leaders thanked were also Senthamizhan Seeman, leader of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, Thol Thirumavalavan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, TTV Dhinakaran of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and Kamal Haasan of the Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Tamil Nadu People Development Association John Pandian SDPI Party leader Nellai Mubarak, K Selvaperunthagai, the Assembly Speaker and President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, and respected leader of the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party such as K Annamalai.

Vijay also expressed gratitude to former Minister S Tirunavukkarasar Ex-Minister D Jayakumar. Former minister and member of legislative Assemby, SP Velumani. Former minister, Member of Legislative Assembly, C Vijayabaskar, Tharagai Katpat, and OP Ravindranath, alongside all officials, mentors, brothers, sisters, media organizations, and members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and his political comrades.

"I express my heartfelt thanks to everyone," concluded Vijay, acknowledging the widespread support and warm wishes received from billions worldwide.