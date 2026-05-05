Vijay thanks PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; seeks Centre’s support for TN development

In a social media post, Vijay said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government's support in this endeavour."

Acknowledging Rahul Gandhi's message, he said, "My sincere thanks to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the call and kind wishes. We shall remain committed to excellence in public service and preserving the cultural ethos of our State, which requires collective cooperation."