Vijay takes Ponraj row to DGP, seeks action over remarks on TVK women

Vijay visited the DGP office in person, submitted the complaint, and left the premises within a few minutes. Senior leader KA Sengottaiyan accompanied him.



Speaking to reporters later, Sengottaiyan said that Ponraj used highly objectionable and demeaning language against women through a YouTube interview. Vijay alleged that it had been done with the backing of the ruling DMK.



The complaint follows a controversy triggered by Ponraj’s remarks in a YouTube interview, where he allegedly made defamatory and offensive comments about women in TVK. In a statement, Vijay said, “Ponraj had used demeaning and unutterable words against our mothers, sisters and daughters, who are worthy of pride and respect.” He accused Ponraj of acting as a proxy for the DMK and alleged that such individuals operated under the ruling party’s patronage.



“I register my strongest condemnation on behalf of TVK against such opportunists functioning under the protection and support of the DMK leadership,” Vijay said.