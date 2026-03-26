Vijay takes Ponraj row to DGP, seeks action over remarks on TVK women

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday approached the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Mylapore here and lodged a formal complaint against political commentator V Ponraj, former aide of APJ Abdul Kalam, over his derogatory remarks against women associated with the party.
Vijay visited the DGP office in person, submitted the complaint, and left the premises within a few minutes. Senior leader KA Sengottaiyan accompanied him.
Speaking to reporters later, Sengottaiyan said that Ponraj used highly objectionable and demeaning language against women through a YouTube interview. Vijay alleged that it had been done with the backing of the ruling DMK.
The complaint follows a controversy triggered by Ponraj’s remarks in a YouTube interview, where he allegedly made defamatory and offensive comments about women in TVK. In a statement, Vijay said, “Ponraj had used demeaning and unutterable words against our mothers, sisters and daughters, who are worthy of pride and respect.” He accused Ponraj of acting as a proxy for the DMK and alleged that such individuals operated under the ruling party’s patronage.
“I register my strongest condemnation on behalf of TVK against such opportunists functioning under the protection and support of the DMK leadership,” Vijay said.
He also criticised the State government for failing to act against Ponraj. “I strongly condemn the DMK government for not taking any action against such persons,” he said.
Escalating his attack, Vijay warned of political repercussions, stating that insulting women would invite a strong response from voters. “By attempting to provoke TVK and, in the process, insulting women at large, the DMK will face a decisive verdict from women voters in the upcoming elections,” he added.
Ponraj, however, has refused to apologise and has maintained that he stands by his remarks, further fuelling the political row. The political commentator allegedly called women associated with TVK "prostitutes" and an "unruly, uncultured mob."