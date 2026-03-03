Vijay slams DMK over Nanguneri killings, questions law and order collapse in Tamil Nadu

In a statement, Vijay referred to reports that a nine-member gang travelling on two-wheelers attacked passers-by and people standing near a tea shop at Perumpathu village near Nanguneri on Monday night, leaving two dead and five others with severe cut injuries.

“The news is shocking. This murderous assault deserves the strongest condemnation,” he said, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.