Vijay slams DMK over Nanguneri killings, questions law and order collapse in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday (March 3) launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government following the killing of two persons in Tirunelveli district, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the State.
In a statement, Vijay referred to reports that a nine-member gang travelling on two-wheelers attacked passers-by and people standing near a tea shop at Perumpathu village near Nanguneri on Monday night, leaving two dead and five others with severe cut injuries.
“The news is shocking. This murderous assault deserves the strongest condemnation,” he said, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Raising a series of pointed questions, the TVK leader asked, “In a regime that claims to compete with global standards, where is the guarantee for the safety of ordinary citizens? In India’s so-called top State, where is the Director General of Police in charge of law and order?”
He further said that a government which beats its chest calling itself Number One must explain how violent gangs were allowed to operate freely. “Is this the law-and-order standard of a responsible administration?” he asked.
Stating that people were increasingly voicing anger over recurring incidents of violence, Vijay said the ruling dispensation would be thrown out in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
“Will the Chief Minister, who holds the police portfolio, at least now wake up?” he asked.