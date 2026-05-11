Vijay set for first Delhi visit as CM, likely to meet Prez, PM Modi

Highly placed sources said the two-day visit is likely to take place either in the third or final week of May, after the proposed expansion of the State Cabinet expected following May 18 and once the new administration settles key governance matters in Chennai.

During the visit, Vijay is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu as part of the customary post-assumption engagements. He is also likely to meet Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.