Vijay set for first Delhi visit as CM, likely to meet Prez, PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to visit New Delhi later this month for a series of meetings with the country's top leadership, in what would be his first official trip to the national capital after assuming office.
Highly placed sources said the two-day visit is likely to take place either in the third or final week of May, after the proposed expansion of the State Cabinet expected following May 18 and once the new administration settles key governance matters in Chennai.
During the visit, Vijay is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu as part of the customary post-assumption engagements. He is also likely to meet Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
CM is likely to present a memorandum highlighting TN's financial requirements, including the release of pending allocations, compensation dues and assistance under various schemes
Sources said the Chief Minister is expected to place before the Union leadership a detailed memorandum highlighting Tamil Nadu's financial requirements, including the release of pending Central allocations, compensation dues and assistance under various schemes.
The meetings are also expected to focus on infrastructure development, welfare programmes and issues requiring greater coordination between the State and the Centre.
TVK sources indicated that the visit would provide Vijay an opportunity to formally present the priorities of his newly formed government and seek support for key projects and policy initiatives concerning Tamil Nadu.