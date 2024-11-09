Vijay sends birthday wish for Seeman, days after attack by NTK chief

CHENNAI: Days after being at the receiving end of a scathing attack from Naam Tamilar Katchi's chief coordinator Seeman, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday extended birthday wishes to the Tamil nationalist leader.

In a social media post, Vijay said, "I extend my warm birthday wishes to NTK chief coordinator and brother Seeman."

The actor-turned-politician Vijay, who did not wish his Kollywood senior and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on his birthday, which fell on Thursday, November 7, wished Seeman, after facing heat from him over the Tamil Nationalism and Dravidam remarks.

Many TVK cadres and other people lauded the actor for his gesture in the comments' section of his social media post.

BJP state president K Annamalai also wished Seeman on his birthday.

"I extend my warm birthday wishes to NTK chief coordinator Annan Seeman. I pray that my Annan Seeman may continue his social work with good health, long life and prosperity," Annamalai said in a social media post.

This public greeting of Vijay gains importance in the backdrop of acidic comments made by Seeman against the TVK chief. Seeman had claimed that Vijay lacks ideological clarity.

Seeman previously stated, “Anyone who stands against our mission is an adversary, regardless of relations,” he said referring to actor Vijay as he had called him brother earlier.

Vijay, however, chose not to respond harshly. At a recent executive meeting, he reportedly advised party members to maintain respect and avoid personal attacks, emphasising dialogue over counter-criticism.