Vijay reaches Delhi for third CBI questioning in Karur stampede case

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay reached New Delhi on Saturday evening to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the third round of questioning in the Karur stampede case that left 41 people dead last year, with his departure from Chennai witnessing a brief security alert after a pair of scissors was detected in his luggage during screening.
Vijay travelled to the national capital in a chartered aircraft along with senior party functionaries, including Aadhav Arjuna, Nirmal Kumar and Jagadeesh, ahead of his scheduled appearance before CBI officials on Sunday morning at the agency’s headquarters.
Airport security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected the sharp object during routine screening of his baggage at the old airport terminal in Chennai.
Officials said an alarm was triggered when Vijay’s bag passed through the scanner, prompting a detailed inspection.
“A small pair of scissors was found in a shaving kit carried in the luggage. As per aviation security regulations, sharp objects cannot be carried in cabin baggage. The item was confiscated before the passenger was cleared to board,” an airport security official said.
Following the security check, Vijay and six others accompanying him were allowed to board the aircraft. The chartered flight eventually departed at 4.04 pm, about 34 minutes behind schedule.
The Karur stampede occurred during a TVK public outreach programme in September last year, leaving 41 people dead and more than 100 injured and triggering nationwide concern over crowd management at political gatherings.
Acting on petitions, the Supreme Court later ordered a CBI probe into the incident. Since then, the agency has examined several TVK organisers and district-level functionaries linked to the event.
Vijay had earlier appeared before the CBI twice in connection with the case. Sources said his visit to Delhi was also expected to include informal interactions with intermediaries engaged in communication between TVK and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).