Vijay presses ‘victim’ claim in Karur probe, seeks shifting of CBI questioning to TN

CBI officials questioned Vijay for more than seven hours on Sunday before allowing him to leave around 6.30 pm. TVK sources said no fresh summons had been issued to him so far.

In his letter, Vijay sought to underline that he and his party cadre were themselves victims of the Karur tragedy.

“Myself and members of my party are victims ourselves, and we are in unexplainable mental agony due to the loss of lives and injuries during the stampede, despite our genuine precautions,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the probe is expected to gather pace. Sources indicated that the agency could summon Vijay’s close advisor John Arockiyasamy for questioning at any time as part of the investigation.

Separately, former DMK minister V Senthilbalaji is scheduled to appear before CBI officials on Tuesday after being served a notice in connection with the case.